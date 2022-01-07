Advertisement

Ouachita Parish schools revised masking policy offers flexibility

File: Ouachita Parish School Board
File: Ouachita Parish School Board(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A revised masking policy has been released for the Ouachita Parish Schools system.

According to the policy, masks won’t be required at school unless students or employees want to take advantage of a new, shorter quarantine period after coming in contact with a COVID-positive person.

The previous policy required someone who was exposed to quarantine for 10 days after exposure, or eight days if testing negative for the coronavirus.

That option will still be available, but now people exposed will have another option depending on their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated people can opt to come back to school after five days of quarantine if they agree to wear a mask at all times for the remaining five days.

Vaccinated people don’t have to quarantine at all if they agree to wear a mask for the next 10 days.

Again, those who do not want to wear a mask can take advantage of the previous policy and remain home for 10 days.

Anyone who tests positive will not be able to come to school right away regardless of vaccination status. Positive cases will require at least five days of quarantine. They will have to be symptom-free and agree to wear a mask for a short time before coming back to school.

Masks will be required on school buses due to federal requirements.

Aside from on buses, masking is highly recommended, but not required. In general, any mask is better than no mask but single-layer cloth masks won’t help much against exposure over a long period of time. It’s recommended you wear a surgical mask or a KN95 mask. If you can’t do that, you should at least double up on cloth masks.

Social distancing should be maintained. The policy recommends 3-6 feet, but farther is better.

Updated COVID Guidelines

Posted by Ouachita Parish Schools on Friday, January 7, 2022

