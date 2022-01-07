MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Monroe man accused of attempted murder.

Demarius Demon Jackson, 32, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.