Monroe man accused of attempted murder
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Monroe man accused of attempted murder.
Demarius Demon Jackson, 32, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest.
He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
