LDWF: No CWD found in Union, Morehouse parish deer; baiting ban lifted

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports that no chronic wasting disease (CWD) was detected in more than 300 white-tailed deer samples taken in Morehouse and Union parishes since December after the disease, always fatal in deer, was detected in an Arkansas location, nearly 8 miles north of those two parishes.

And, because of the findings, LDWF has immediately lifted the baiting ban that had been implemented in the two parishes.

Since the discovery, LDWF set a goal of getting 300 samples to the LSU’s Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. The laboratory has reported that no CWD was detected in the samples.

“The department is happy about the outcome, and we thank the deer hunters who brought in their harvested deer to be tested,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Their assistance helped shorten the time period that it would have taken to reach our goal.”

CWD is a neurodegenerative disease found in most deer species, including Louisiana’s native white-tailed deer. It is infectious, always fatal, and there is no treatment.

LDWF will continue collecting samples for CWD detection throughout the deer season, and the agency encourages any hunters wanting their harvested deer tested to submit samples to their nearest LDWF Field Office.

This season, because of the cooperation from hunters, processors and taxidermists across the state, LDWF has collected more than 1,100 samples statewide for CWD monitoring.

LDWF will continue working with adjacent states and hunters throughout Louisiana to monitor deer herd health. CWD has been detected in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi along with a number of states around the country.

LDWF encourages hunters and the general public to immediately alert their local LDWF Field Office of any unusual acting deer they may encounter. Local field biologists will work with the landowners to collect appropriate samples to determine any health issue that may be arising in the area.

