Advertisement

Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s golden child and adopted son, Joe Burrow, will make his first appearance in the Superdome since he completed LSU’s 2019 undefeated season there and brought the National Championship to the boot.

The Bengals released a list of their opponents for the upcoming season, indicating the game against the Saints would take place in New Orleans.

The date is not officially set yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-purpose building was destroyed in an overnight fire in Lake Providence, La.
Fire consumes multi-business structure in downtown Lake Providence
Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Darnell D. Davis
Man faced with Ouachita deputies reaches for gun, authorities say
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Mayor of Grambling opposes GSU’s plan to build a security fence around campus

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Blake Bortles (9) works out before an NFL football game against...
Saints expected to sign new QB as COVID keeps players from playing
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks up at the video board near the end of an NFL...
Ian Book to make first NFL start after Hill, Siemian, more Saints land on COVID-19 list
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
OBJ released by Browns