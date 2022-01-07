Advertisement

Fire consumes multi-business structure in downtown Lake Providence

A multi-purpose building was destroyed in an overnight fire in Lake Providence, La.
A multi-purpose building was destroyed in an overnight fire in Lake Providence, La.(PHOTO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - A large fire has destroyed a large multi-business structure in historic downtown Lake Providence.

The fire happened overnight. According to the Lake Providence Police Department, the fire started around 1 a.m.

As of about 8 a.m. Friday morning, the major flames appear to be out but the fire is not yet extinguished, police said. Photos distributed by local officials show the aftermath of the inferno. Smoke can be seen still coming from the building.

The multi-purpose structure appears to be made up of four connected buildings or sections with individual addresses on Lake Street. One of those addresses is a Capital One Bank. Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the building.

The state fire marshal’s office is on the scene and is expected to investigate the cause of the fire.

More information to come.

A multi-purpose building goes up in flames in downtown Lake Providence.
A multi-purpose building goes up in flames in downtown Lake Providence.(PHOTO)

