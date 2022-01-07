Advertisement

Body of missing 23-year-old recovered in Terrebonne Parish

Austen Fanguy, 23
Austen Fanguy, 23(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man in Terrebonne Parish, according to Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Austen Fanguy’s remains were found in a field of tall grass off Payne Street, Soignet says.

Fanguy was reported missing on Nov. 22 after leaving his job on St. Charles Street. Officials say he was last seen on Nov. 19 on St. Charles Street.

Austen Fanguy, 23
Austen Fanguy, 23(TPSO)

The cause of death is currently “unclassified,” Soignet says, until more investigation can be conducted.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this investigation or may have seen Fanguy after Nov. 22 please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Darnell D. Davis
Man faced with Ouachita deputies reaches for gun, authorities say
Carl W. Aron, 82, of Monroe, La.
Aron’s Pharmacy owner passes, remembered for decades of community service
Brandon D. Blackson, 30
Man accused of assaulting 3 people with firearm in Monroe
Jonathan Sikes
Man accused of trying to run over woman in West Monroe

Latest News

La. Supreme Court judge rules Ochsner has right to fire its employees for failure to comply with vaccine mandate
A multi-purpose building was destroyed in an overnight fire in Lake Providence, La.
Fire consumes multi-business structure in downtown Lake Providence
LDWF has immediately lifted the baiting ban that had been implemented in the two parishes.
LDWF: No CWD found in Union, Morehouse parish deer; baiting ban lifted
Northeast Louisiana high school basketball teams compete in a tournament at Ouachita Parish...
Wossman, Carroll secure wins opening night of Don Redden Memorial Classic