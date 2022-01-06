Zoo Buddy: Mini Horse!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment we’re meeting one of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo’s mini horses.

Delta is a 6-year-old girl and Dal is a 5-year-old boy and they’re both in the petting zoo.

“Mini horses result from centuries of selective breeding to get them down to this size,” explains Mark Henderson. “In the 16 and 1700s, they were pets for the royalty in Europe and then they were used as mining work animals in Welsh coal mines. They were used because of their short stature and their strength they were able to pull the coal carts after the miners.”

And he says they’re known as very friendly and sociable animals.

“Today they are primarily pets, but they’re also being used as therapy animals because of their fairly mild temperament and as service animals,” says Henderson. “They are being used in several places as service animals partially because they can easily be trained and they have a much longer lifespan than dogs for instance. Their average lifespan is about 30 years old.”

The petting zoo is finally back open too!

“Come visit the mini horses, the llama, and our new zebu are going in there pretty soon, but it’s a chance for you to be able to touch these guys and feed them some of the petting zoo food that we have in there,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo. “The mini horses I will warn you get a little anxious when it’s time for them to eat some of the little nuggets, so you really have to hold your hand flat to feed them or they may get your fingers, but the mini horses they have a special place in your heart if you’re a horse lover.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The budgie exhibit, boat ride, train ride, and splash pad are all open!

