Advertisement

Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) – It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Marnasia Bracey was inside Zorba’s Coney Island waiting for her order.

“I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Bracey at the counter when the vehicle crashes into the restaurant, hitting her and pinning her against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the SUV backs up and eventually takes off.

“I’m still in shock,” Bracey said. “I can’t believe that was me.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released.

Police said no one else was seriously injured.

The driver and a female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have been identified, and the SUV has been recovered.

Bracey said she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but she feels lucky to be alive and back home.

“I’m beyond thankful,” she said. “I’m truly blessed. I’m so happy to be here.”

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl W. Aron, 82, of Monroe, La.
Aron’s Pharmacy owner passes, remembered for decades of community service
Jonathan Sikes
Man accused of trying to run over woman in West Monroe
Brandon D. Blackson, 30
Man accused of assaulting 3 people with firearm in Monroe
Darnell D. Davis
Man faced with Ouachita deputies reaches for gun, authorities say
Investigator in Ronald Greene case submits request for early retirement

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philadelphia house fire
Sports Director Aaron Dietrich introduces a St. Frederick senior basketball player who serves...
Aaron’s Ace: Alyssa Dismuke
Sports Director Aaron Dietrich introduces a St. Frederick senior basketball player who serves...
Aaron's Ace: Alyssa Dismuke
A squirrel.
Arkansas hunters can join Big Squirrel Challenge on Jan. 7-8
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection