“Smokable” form of medical marijuana now legal in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The “smokable” form of medical marijuana is now legal in Louisiana under certain conditions. The new law went into effect January 1st and is already raising questions.

It has local law enforcement saying they’re navigating through uncharted territory.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says he understands marijuana is proven to help many illnesses, but it’s a controlled drug that has laws and guidelines that must be followed.

“We have to be very cautious and very careful in how we navigate through this in the future,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Mancuso says he and his deputies are watching closely as people take advantage of the new law.

Instead of treating it as an illegal drug - they will treat it like any other prescription drug.

“If you’re pulled over it’s gonna be like any other prescription drug. If you have a loose pill, you can be arrested for that, especially if it’s a controlled substance. So all medications should be kept in their original bottles, with the prescription, with the name of the person the medicine is in their possession,” said Mancuso.

It means driving under the influence will still result in a DWI.

“When a doctor prescribes something to you there are certain medications that you can’t drive with, can’t operate heavy machinery with, and I would think this would be one of those, in fact I know it is,” said Mancuso.

There are also limits on how much medical marijuana you can have.

“It’s 2.5 oz. every 2 weeks. If they’re caught with more than that, they obviously could get in some trouble,” said Mancuso.

Gary Hess, the CEO of Teleleaf- which helps get people their medical marijuana cards - says it’s not about getting high.

Instead, it’s to help those who have a debilitating condition.

“So if you look up, debilitating is anything that causes you to be weak or infirm, so anything that causes you to really step outside of your normal day to day routine,” said Hess.

Although, that doesn’t mean it will be okay with employers.

“Our policy is still gonna stay the same,” said Mancuso.

“I’m sure that people don’t want a policeman coming to their home who’s high, or a reporter or a doctor or any other profession- our plant worker that could blow up a plant-it goes along with any other controlled substance.”

There are 9 pharmacies in Louisiana that offer medical marijuana, and after qualifying for a medical cannabis card, a pharmacist will help assess the type and dosage that is appropriate for each patient.

