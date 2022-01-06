Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis unveils priorities for 2022

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is unveiling his priorities for 2022. Ellis says reducing crime, improving the city’s infrastructure, and attracting businesses are key focuses in the new year.

“We have got plenty of opportunities here in the city, and we are looking to capitalize on that this next year,” Ellis told KNOE.

Ellis says his biggest challenge is reducing crime. To do that, Ellis says he is committed to hiring more police officers.

“When you have proper staffing and proper patrol, you’re able to do the community policing that you need to do,” explained Ellis. “Instead of going from call to call, you have an opportunity to engage with our citizens.”

The Mayor added that several key infrastructure projects are of utmost importance, including one that received council approval in December.

“That Renwick Street Bridge is the welcome to Monroe,” said Ellis. “I am excited about that project because that is a 30-year project that we got across the line.”

Getting the Kansas Lane Connector project off the ground is also critical, according to the Mayor. Ellis says he recently discussed the project with Governor John Bel Edwards, who agreed it’s a priority for the state.

“Phase One will hopefully have kicked off before the first half of the year,” Ellis told KNOE’s Tyler Englander. “That is from 165 to Old Sterlington Road.”

Ellis says he hopes to submit the project for capital outlay by 2023. As for the city’s investment in several downtown buildings on Walnut Street, Ellis hopes to see developers get to work.

“Start laying the groundwork,” said Ellis. “Burying utilities. Getting some contractors out there. “Get some dirt turning to show the public that we are moving forward.”

Mayor Ellis added the city is focused on adding an industrial park south of Monroe Regional Airport and improving training opportunities for city employees.

