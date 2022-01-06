Leaders tackle mixed opinions on virtual learning amid COVID-19 cases

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many public schools return tomorrow from winter break and with a surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases, there’s a debate on whether or not they should return to in-person or virtual learning.

We talked to the state superintendent of education and the vice president of a teachers’ union about students and staff returning to the classrooms, and many studies show in-person learning is the best option for students, but some education officials say virtual learning should be the top priority.

Parents want their children to get the best education and remain safe while at school and now, there are mixed opinions on whether students should return to in-person learning as the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“I know from the phone calls I have received there is a large number of teachers and school employees who have already tested positive, and if they are not positive, they are very hesitant about returning to work,” said Sandie Lollie, Vice President of Louisiana Federation of Teachers.

The Louisiana Federation of Teachers Vice President Sandy Lollie says our children should attend virtual learning to stop the spread. The Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumbley says he trusts local officials making the decisions.

“Our local school districts have been engaged in COVID mitigations for almost two years now, and they have the tools and expertise to approach this fluid situation,” said Brumbley.

Brumbley says schools have experienced COVID-19 multiple times and they are well equipped for this task. Meanwhile, Lollie says with the shortage of teachers and substitutes, the school districts should always make decisions based on safety.

“I’d like to see in the long run, air on the side of caution decided that we need to do something to make sure our cases do not increase,” says Lollie.

Morehouse Parish Public Schools just announced some students will go to classes virtually this week. Morehouse and Delta Elementary students in grades three through six will go virtually. Kindergarten through second grade and all other schools will be in person.

