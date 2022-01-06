Advertisement

In-person visitation at Office of Juvenile Justice Secure Care Facilities suspended

Quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place to accommodate any exposure that has...
Quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place to accommodate any exposure that has been determined.(AP)
By OJJ
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice:

Due to the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, OJJ will begin limiting the number of visitors, contractors and deliveries on secure care campuses until further notice. As of January 6, 2022, all in-person family visitation is suspended. Video visitation will continue.

OJJ will be working on examining data and guidance from state and national public health officials to determine when it will be appropriate for visitation to resume.

As since the beginning of the pandemic, all individuals entering secure care facilities will be screened per public health guidelines including temperature checks. PPE continues to be distributed throughout the secure care facilities.

Quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place to accommodate any exposure that has been determined.

The Office of Juvenile Justice is working closely with its medical provider, Wellpath and guidance from the Louisiana Office of Public Health to determine the most appropriate testing and treatment protocols for youth and staff.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl W. Aron, 82, of Monroe, La.
Aron’s Pharmacy owner passes, remembered for decades of community service
Jonathan Sikes
Man accused of trying to run over woman in West Monroe
Brandon D. Blackson, 30
Man accused of assaulting 3 people with firearm in Monroe
Darnell D. Davis
Man faced with Ouachita deputies reaches for gun, authorities say
Investigator in Ronald Greene case submits request for early retirement

Latest News

Lawmakers reflect on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 deadly U.S Capitol riot.
La. lawmakers reflect on one year anniversary of Capitol insurrection
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis unveils priorities for 2022
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis unveils priorities for 2022
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis unveils priorities for 2022
A sign was posted at the front of this CVS pharmacy at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday,...
Omicron variant now the most dominant COVID strain in Mississippi