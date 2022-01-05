Shreveport man killed in DeSoto Parish crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 48-year-old Shreveport man.

Troopers were dispatched to Highway 177 around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The initial investigation revealed that Allen Boyd Jr., 48, was driving a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer northbound when for reasons still under investigation, Boyd’s vehicle began to leave the road. The vehicle then overturned and Boyd, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, however, routine alcohol tests were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

