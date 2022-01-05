Advertisement

Natchitoches man accused of shooting at group of people popping fireworks day before New Year’s Eve

Kyle Tanner, 48, of Natchitoches
Kyle Tanner, 48, of Natchitoches
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened back on Dec. 30, 2021.

It was on S Williams Avenue and happened just before 10 p.m., police say. Officers were called out to the 100 block of S Williams Avenue about a group of people saying someone shot at them while they were in the parking lot of Basic Health and Fitness. When officers got there, they found the people, who said they’d been shooting off fireworks in the parking lot when they heard what sounded like ricocheting bullets.

The group then reportedly saw someone standing near a car in the parking lot and after a short argument, heard the same sound as the person left the area.

Through the investigation, Kyle Tanner, 48, was identified as the suspect and arrested. He’s charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, disturbing the peace by public intoxication, and obstruction of justice.

