Man faced with Ouachita deputies reaches for gun, authorities say

Darnell D. Davis
Darnell D. Davis(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man was arrested on assault and drug charges Wednesday.

An arrest affidavit says the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Service Unit had obtained a felony arrest warrant for a man living in the 1100 block of Fern Street. After arresting the wanted subject, deputies found that there was a man, later identified as Darnell Dewayne Davis, 35, in the home.

The affidavit states deputies made contact with Davis in the back bedroom of the house for identification purposes.

Authorities say Davis placed his hand on a handgun and was commanded by deputies to drop the weapon. They say the gun had an extended magazine and a suppressor. They say it was during this time when deputies became defensive with Davis, causing him to fall to the ground. According to the Metro Narcotics Unit, Davis was then placed in handcuffs.

While deputies were arresting Davis, the affidavit explained that they observed two handguns and a clear plastic bag containing marijuana.

Deputies were given verbal consent to search Davis’ bedroom where they located two other guns and several drugs.

Inside the officer’s report, it was written that Davis stated he was moving the firearm to attempt to locate his identification. In addition, Davis admitted that the drug substances located in his bedroom belonged to him for his own personal usage, according to the affidavit.

Davis was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m. on charges of:

  • Illegal Carrying Weapon (presence of narcotics)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, 1 Ecstasy
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, IV Xanax
  • Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer

Davis also had an arrest warrant for possession of alcoholic beverages inside a motor vehicle, officers say.

