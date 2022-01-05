Advertisement

Man accused of trying to run over woman in West Monroe

Jonathan Sikes
Jonathan Sikes(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to run over a woman in the parking lot around Hobby Lobby in West Monroe.

According to arrest records, it happened on the morning of Dec. 5, 2021. West Monroe police say Jonathan Sikes, 32, had reportedly gotten into an argument with the woman and was trying to hit her with his vehicle.

Police say when they found the woman, she was bleeding from her nose and crying. The woman said the argument happened at a nearby hotel and at one point he hit her in the face. She told police Sikes left with a child in the vehicle.

A witness also told police that it appeared that Sikes was trying to run the victim over and would have done so had the victim not jumped out of the way.

The victim also told police she hid behind Subway at one point.

Sikes was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, aggravated assault, and two counts of violation of a protective order.

