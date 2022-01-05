Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting 3 people with firearm in Monroe

Brandon D. Blackson, 30
Brandon D. Blackson, 30(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man accused of assaulting three people with a firearm.

It happened Wednesday just before noon at a home in the 1800 block of Flynn Street.

Police say Brandon D. Blackson admitted to pulling a handgun on three people as well as discharging it inside the home.

The firearm was discovered to be stolen out of Arlington, Texas.

Blackson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The map shows the block location of the incident. It doesn’t show the exact location of the home.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened Sunday night.
Man dies trying to save dog in Louisiana’s first fatal fire of 2022
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
Pipe Burst Causes House to Flood in Monroe
Pipe burst causes house to flood at Foster Heights Apartments
OPSB
Ouachita Parish schools share updated COVID-19 guidelines before classes resume Jan. 6
File Image
Fire chief, deputy accused of insurance fraud in Jackson Parish

Latest News

The “smokable” form... of medical marijuana is now legal in Louisiana under certain conditions....
“Smokable” form of medical marijuana now legal in Louisiana
Carl W. Aron, 82, of Monroe, La.
Aron’s Pharmacy owner passes, remembered for decades of community service
Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Darnell D. Davis
Man faced with Ouachita deputies reaches for gun, authorities say