Man accused of assaulting 3 people with firearm in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man accused of assaulting three people with a firearm.

It happened Wednesday just before noon at a home in the 1800 block of Flynn Street.

Police say Brandon D. Blackson admitted to pulling a handgun on three people as well as discharging it inside the home.

The firearm was discovered to be stolen out of Arlington, Texas.

Blackson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The map shows the block location of the incident. It doesn’t show the exact location of the home.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.