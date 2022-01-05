Advertisement

Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to...
An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.(Source: Gray News)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.

Both 51-year-old Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and 26-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, made social media posts noting their participation in the insurrection.

They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday.

They’re likely to get up to six months in prison at their April 12 sentencing.

They agreed to pay restitution of $2,000 each to help defray the $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened Sunday night.
Man dies trying to save dog in Louisiana’s first fatal fire of 2022
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
Pipe Burst Causes House to Flood in Monroe
Pipe burst causes house to flood at Foster Heights Apartments
File Image
Fire chief, deputy accused of insurance fraud in Jackson Parish
OPSB
Ouachita Parish schools share updated COVID-19 guidelines before classes resume Jan. 6

Latest News

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.
Navy welcomes first female leader of nuclear carrier
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 1/4
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire