COVID home test kits in Concordia Parish have gone fast

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Cars from Louisiana and Mississippi were lined up outside the Vidalia Fire Department at 7:00 a.m. to get a box of the BinaxNOW COVID tests. Timothy Varner, Director of the Concordia Parish Homeland Security, was there to make sure the distribution went smoothly. “Within a matter of 20 minutes, we gave out all 120 of the home test kits,” said Varner.

Concordia Parish has seen a 300 percent increase in positive cases over the past two weeks. With the COVID home tests in short supply nationwide, they made sure they were distributed equally, one per vehicle.

Renard Chatman came in to see about getting a test to make sure no one in his family had COVID. “The fire department was giving out these home test kits for the COVID, so I came by to pick up a home kit for my family... myself and my family,” said Chatman.

There are no residency restrictions on who receives the kits according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

“We had no stipulations from Louisiana Department of Health on who to give these out to,” said Varner.

Chatman understands state boundaries mean very little when it comes to protecting loved ones from COVID. “If we can get it over there, because, as a matter of fact, I got my vaccine, I got the vaccine here, and I was able to get the booster in Mississippi,” said Chatman.

Chatman believes one thing about residents here in this area, whether they are from Louisiana or Mississippi. “Whatever happens here to MissLu affects MissLu,” says Chatman.

He said he will be in line early for the next round of test kits.

Officials expect to receive more home COVID tests next week to distribute.

