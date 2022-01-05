Businessman Don Nance announces candidacy for West Monroe Mayor

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - A local businessman has thrown his hat into the ring to become West Monroe’s next mayor. Businessman Don Nance announced his candidacy at an event on January 4.

Nance is the first to challenge incumbent Mayor Staci Mitchell, who already announced she would seek re-election.

Nance owns The Cigar Experience-Cigar Longue on Cypress Street, as well as a home renovation business. He has lived in West Monroe for 15 years and is running as a Republican.

Nance says improving West Monroe’s infrastructure will be a top priority.

“The country is passing us by on I-20,” Nance told KNOE. “We need to do something with that field to create some income on I-20.”

Nance is proposing a shopping venue by the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

In addition, Nance wants to replace all the water pipes in the city, which he says are over 50 years old.

“No mayor has ever wanted to tackle that,” explained Nance. “We have dirty water because of that. There are rusted pipes, and we have to make a beginning and get started on it.”

On crime, Nance says adding more officers to the force is a focus, as well as re-opening the West Monroe Jail.

“Ouachita Correction is already overcrowded,” said Nance. “They don’t have room to put these people that need to be put in jail.”

As for how Nance plans to pay for these projects, he says the funds are already there.

“The City just showed a $3 million surplus that was given to the city with CARES ACT money,” explained Nance. “The city has money in the budget to be able to do these things.”

Nance also criticized Mayor Mitchell’s plan to build an $18 million indoor sports complex. He said Mitchell was gambling with taxpayers’ money.

