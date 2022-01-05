Advertisement

1 man dead, Natchez police actively search for suspect

Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas(Natchez Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - Natchez police and officers with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the Holiday Apartments on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

According to a news release from the Natchez Police Department, officers made contact with a 33-year-old victim. Natchez police identified the victim as Johnny Ricardo Mason.

Police say Mason was found lying on the ground, and he told officers he had been shot by Michael Thomas. The news release stated Thomas also goes by the name of “Traedo.”

Before officers arrived at the scene, Thomas fled the scene. Natchez police say Mason later died from his injuries.

Natchez police are asking the public to contact the department at 601-445-5565 or Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001 if anyone has information on Thomas’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
OPSB
Ouachita Parish schools share updated COVID-19 guidelines before classes resume Jan. 6
A family is now considering taking legal actions
Richwood Memorial Garden Manager removes headstones, local families grieve
The fire happened Sunday night.
Man dies trying to save dog in Louisiana’s first fatal fire of 2022
Pipe Burst Causes House to Flood in Monroe
Pipe burst causes house to flood at Foster Heights Apartments

Latest News

Don Nance Running for Mayor
Businessman Don Nance announces candidacy for West Monroe Mayor
Businessman Don Nance announces candidacy for West Monroe Mayor
Businessman Don Nance announces candidacy for West Monroe Mayor
Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
3 people shot at Relax Inn near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
FILE - Smokable medical marijuana is now available for Louisiana patients.
Louisiana’s medical marijuana patients still face issues in the workplace