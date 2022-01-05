1 man dead, Natchez police actively search for suspect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - Natchez police and officers with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the Holiday Apartments on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

According to a news release from the Natchez Police Department, officers made contact with a 33-year-old victim. Natchez police identified the victim as Johnny Ricardo Mason.

Police say Mason was found lying on the ground, and he told officers he had been shot by Michael Thomas. The news release stated Thomas also goes by the name of “Traedo.”

Before officers arrived at the scene, Thomas fled the scene. Natchez police say Mason later died from his injuries.

Natchez police are asking the public to contact the department at 601-445-5565 or Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001 if anyone has information on Thomas’s whereabouts.

