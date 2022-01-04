SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say a man is fighting for his life after burning himself while attempting to make a video.
The incident took place on Sunday, Jan. 2 in the 2600 block of Malcolm Street.
The man was attempting to make a video for TikTok and somehow set himself on fire.
Authorities say he has third-degree burns and his injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police say three people, including a child, were at the home at the time of the incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
