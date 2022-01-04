Advertisement

Pipe burst causes house to flood at Foster Heights Apartments

By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman started the New Year with a nightmare. Narda Willaims is rebuilding after a water line ruptured, causing her Foster Heights apartment to flood on January 2.

Williams and her three-year-old daughter Anastasia were napping when they thought they heard a loud storm.

“I didn’t see any other house with rain coming down as hard,” Williams told KNOE.

That’s because it wasn’t raining. The water was from a ruptured city water line that turned her apartment into a waterfall.

“The way the water was spraying,” explained Williams. “It was coming out of the ground and hitting my house only.”

Williams believed the problem was compounded by the Monroe Housing Authority’s inability to fix her roof after last year’s ice storm.

“I had a bad leak in my ceiling,” said Williams. “They kind of just did the bare minimum to repair the roof.”

The Monroe Housing Authority disputes that claim. Meanwhile, the City of Monroe says they will investigate what happened.

“The insurance agent goes out there and does an investigation and an inspection of the home,” said Monroe’s Communications Director Michelli Martin. “So I can’t sit here and tell you that she will be made whole, but the investigation will be ongoing.”

Martin says the investigation usually takes a couple of weeks. As for now, Williams is seeking help from the Red Cross.

“We have no bed,” Williams explained. “We have no clothes. Like no essentials for everyday living.”

The Monroe Housing Authority says although they are not responsible for what happened and Williams didn’t have renters insurance, they have given Williams another unit in the Foster Heights complex.

