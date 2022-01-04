Advertisement

Lafayette Police: Arnaudville man accused of selling illegal drug to female who died of fentanyl toxicity

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - An Arnaudville has been arrested after being accused of selling an illegal drug to a female who died of fentanyl toxicity, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Jefferson Street on Oct. 23, 2021, regarding a female who was found unconscious from an apparent drug overdose, according to Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.

Benoit said the female was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

The female remained hospitalized and died from her injuries on Oct. 30, according to Benoit.

The Lafayette Police Narcotics Division, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Division, began aggressively investigating the incident, according to Benoit.

Through the course of the investigation, toxicology results revealed the female’s cause of death was due to fentanyl toxicity, Benoit said.

Lafayette Police SIU investigators, along with the U.S. Marshalls Violent Offenders Task Force, located and arrested Damien Bernard, 25, of Arnaudville, around 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4., according to Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl Mathew Benoit.

Benoit said investigators were able to determine Bernard allegedly sold the illegal drug to the female.

Bernard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder, according to Benoit.

