Fire chief, deputy accused of insurance fraud in Jackson Parish

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - A Jonesboro Fire Chief and a deputy of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office are accused of filing a fraudulent insurance claim.

According to Tuesday’s press release, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit-Monroe Field Office received a complaint of a suspected fraudulent insurance claim from the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office in August 2021.

State police say the suspected fraudulent insurance claim was a result of a two-vehicle crash that involved two Jonesboro Fire Department vehicles.

Brandon Brown, 37, of Jonesboro, and George Wyatt, 58, of Jonesboro, were arrested as a result of the investigation, police say. The press release stated Brown was the fire chief for the city of Jonesboro and Wyatt was a deputy of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Michael Reichardt of LSP released additional information about the investigation to KNOE 8 News:

“During the course of this investigation and from information obtained, it was determined that Brown and Wyatt falsified a crash report. The information contained in the crash report indicated Brown and Wyatt were the drivers of the vehicles involved. After interviewing several people, including Brown and Wyatt, it was determined that Brown’s juvenile son was actually driving one of the vehicles at the time of the crash. The fraudulent claim in question was for over $26,000.00.

Brown and Wyatt have been charged with insurance fraud, filing or maintaining false public records, and malfeasance in office. They were both booked into the Jackson Parish Jail.

This investigation remains active and on-going.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.