Feed Your Soul: River City Nurtition

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - January means it’s time for New Year’s resolutions. For many, that means getting healthy, and with so many guilty pleasures, that can be a challenge.

River City Nutrition owners Michelle Foster and Danielle Cagle know it is tough to stay on your diet. They want to make it easy for people to develop some healthy habits.

“I would definitely tell anyone trying to better their lives to come to give us a try,” said Foster.

Offering multiple flavors of great-tasting and healthy drinks including Toasted Marshmellow Coffee, Strawberry Cheesecake Shake, and Hakuna Matata Tea, every drink hit is the perfect balance of flavor and nutrition.

Each cup comes with something you didn’t order, an inspirational message to brighten up your day.

“You never know what somebody’s going through,” explained Foster.” “Just looking at them you have no idea. So giving somebody some inspiration whenever they walk out this door is absolutely the most important thing to us. We have a notebook back there with Bible verses motivational phrases.”

The idea came to Foster and Cag;e when they were frequenting other health nutrition stores. They wanted to open their own, but needed something different that would set them apart from others. When Cagle lost her job during the pandemic, they realized inspiration was the key.

“Do want to come to this with me? And I really expected her to say yeah; I didn’t expect her husband to say yes. And she called me back in no time. She was like, Yeah, let’s do it,” said Cagle.

After the original location opened, they opened another shop, River City Nutrition Reloaded after just two months. Both owners love what they are doing to help others.

“I say every day that I love my customers so much because a lot of them are friends that we’ve had forever,” said Cagle.

The shop even has a bit of their past built into it as well.

Their Papa retired from the paper mill in River Wood, so they made sure that he was remembered somewhere in the name, that’s where the River part comes from.

Growing up near where they opened the first shop, they wanted to make sure to give back to the community. “It was important to us when we first opened. Again, coming home, being here in our community, to be able to give back,” said Cagle.

When you head that way, they will make sure to find something that fits your style.

“You may not like a shake; you may only like a coffee. Whatever... we want to open that up and really individualize that for every person that they have an opportunity, there’s something for everyone. We just have to find it,” said Cagle.

Head to either location of River City Nutrition in West Monroe, to grab a healthy drink to Feed Your Soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.