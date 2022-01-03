Ouachita Parish schools share updated COVID-19 guidelines before classes resume Jan. 6

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish schools shared new COVID-19 guidelines on Monday before classes resume Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Here’s the updated COVID-19 guidelines for Ouachita Parish schools:

Masks:

• Masks are required on the school buses for all students and drivers/staff

members. Seating Charts will be used for contact tracing.

• Masks are highly recommended but are optional in all school buildings for

adults and students.

• Visitors should be limited but are required to wear masks in the schools.

Social Distancing:

Students and all staff members should socially distance to the greatest extent possible. CDC recommends social distancing of 3 feet with masks on and 6 feet without masks.

Updated Quarantine Guidelines: If an unvaccinated student or staff member is exposed to COVID, he or she must quarantine for five days and may return if asymptomatic with a well-fitted face mask for the next five days. If the student or staff member has been fully vaccinated within the last six months, he or she does not need to quarantine but must wear a well-fitting mask for ten days.

Updated Isolation Guidelines:

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID, regardless of vaccination status, he or she must isolate for five days. (Day 1 is the day of the positive test) If no symptoms or fever after five days, you may return to work or school with a well-fitting face mask for the next five days. If symptoms are still present, continue to isolate until fever free for 24 hours.

All students attending New Vision Learning Academy will return to school on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Students are not expected to attend New Vision on Thursday, Jan. 6, which was the original starting date, according to Principal Dr. Andrea’ M. Miller.

