Monroe’s OMV office to reopen Monday
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has announced the reopening of the following OMV field offices for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
• Amite
• Franklinton
• Mandeville
• Minden
• Monroe
• Morgan City
• Shreveport
Matthew Boudreaux, Public Information Director of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, reminds all customers that they can book an appointment at www.expresslane.org.
Find a complete list of COVID-19 related closures at expresslane.org/alerts.
