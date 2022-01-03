Monroe’s OMV office to reopen Monday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has announced the reopening of the following OMV field offices for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

• Amite

• Franklinton

• Mandeville

• Minden

• Monroe

• Morgan City

• Shreveport

Matthew Boudreaux, Public Information Director of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, reminds all customers that they can book an appointment at www.expresslane.org.

Find a complete list of COVID-19 related closures at expresslane.org/alerts.

