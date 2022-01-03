Advertisement

Arkansas prisons lockdown amid record coronavirus case count

Arkansas prisons are being locked down for at least two weeks because of the rising number of...
Arkansas prisons are being locked down for at least two weeks because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and prisoners.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas prisons are being locked down for at least two weeks because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and prisoners.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that prisons are prohibiting visits and “limiting non-essential movement within and between facilities” until Jan. 14. After that, prison leaders say they will assess whether the lockdown should be extended.

The announcement in Arkansas comes as the state is seeing record-breaking tallies of new infections driven by the omicron variant.

On Thursday, the state reported 4,978 new cases, its highest one-day count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
State police investigate New Year’s Day officer-involved shooting in Jackson Parish
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
A family is now considering taking legal actions
Richwood Memorial Garden Manager removes headstones, local families grieve
This surge is putting another strain on local nurses
The St. Francis COVID-19 ICU is full
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Several OMV locations remain closed due to COVID
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge