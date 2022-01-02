The St. Francis COVID-19 ICU is full

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ICU at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe is now full, but we’re told they have other space if they need it. We’re also told the COVID surge is putting a strain on many nurses.

The Communications Director at St. Francis tells KNOE 8 News that if they need more ICU space, they can open other areas in the medical center but as of now, their existing ICU is full, and we’re told the amount of sickness they’ve dealt with over the past two years is getting harder to cope with.

“We, as a team, have to lean into one another. It’s long 12-hour days, sometimes longer than that. The acuity is high. The patients are sick. When they have COVID, they are sick. So, there’s a strain but as nurses, we lean into one another as a team. We work well together, and we’re going to get through it,” said Zach Morrow, St. Francis Medical Center’s Registered ICU Nurse.

Morrow says the Omicron variant is very contagious, and he says he would like the community to stay safe and take this surge seriously.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.