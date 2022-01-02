Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for a 67-year-old Jackson woman

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old Jackson woman.

Pearline Washington is described as a black woman around five feet, eight inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Sunday, January 2, Washington was last seen around 10:59 a.m. in the 100 block of Johnston Place in Hinds County, wearing a light blue tracksuit.

Authorities believe she is driving south on Springridge Road in a 2013 black Toyota Avalon, bearing an HNI3808 MS tag.

Family members say Washington suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This surge is putting another strain on local nurses
The St. Francis COVID-19 ICU is full
Police lights
State police investigate New Year’s Day officer-involved shooting in Jackson Parish
Most of the new Louisiana laws that took effect Saturday (Jan. 1) were passed by the state...
New Louisiana laws expand medical marijuana, change income taxes
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate near Perkins Road overpass
In a rare Sunday update, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Jan. 2 that COVID-19...
Louisiana tops 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, health department says in rare Sunday update
Police lights
State police investigate New Year’s Day officer-involved shooting in Jackson Parish
Helene Jane Duncan, longtime NELA resident.
Remembering longtime NELA resident Helene Jane Duncan