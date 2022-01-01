Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram, rescue underway

Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck overnight.(Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least one tram car got stuck Friday night at Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico because of icy conditions, trapping at least 20 people for hours.

A helicopter rescue is underway, with at least eight people safely back at the base of the mountain, A reporter for KOAT at the scene tweeted.

Media reports say those aboard the tram are in good condition with food, water and blanket.

Those at the scene northeast of Albuquerque include the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the accident is underway.
Train hits ATV in Ouachita Parish, killing rider
The teen met men on Snap Chat
Father finds teen daughter safe, warns parents of the dangers of social media
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty officer shot and killed in Cleveland carjacking
In Pasadena, California, a big comeback for the Rose Parade is on tap. The 133-year-old...
New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge
Eric Adams holds up a framed image at his swearing-in as New York mayor at the Times Square New...
New NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for resiliency against virus
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Man says he's thankful to escape fast-moving wildfire