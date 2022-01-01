Advertisement

Remembering longtime NELA resident Helene Jane Duncan

Helene Jane Duncan, longtime NELA resident.
Helene Jane Duncan, longtime NELA resident.(The Duncan Family)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A family is remembering their mother, Helene Jane Duncan, who lived outside of Sterlington for over 40 years.

Duncan’s family has noted that her grandmother was Mae West’s milliner, also known as a hat designer.

Helene Duncan's Grandmother was a hat designer for Mae West.
Helene Duncan's Grandmother was a hat designer for Mae West.(The Duncan Family)

Find Duncan’s obituary written by her family:

A sweet angel, Helene Jane Duncan, 88, was taken from our midst on Dec 27, 2021. Born Cherry Hill AR., Feb 24, 1933. She had a lifelong love of nature and reading. She married John R. Duncan Sr. (deceased). They lived on bayou front property near Sterlington LA. She dedicated her life to family, church, and community service.

She is a kind and gentle soul with an iron will, a true Southern Lady often seen gardening in a wide-brimmed hat. She spent her later years in Lubbock, Texas where she moved to be near family.

She is predeceased by her parents Wheeler and Nola Coley, husband John R. Duncan Sr., daughter Barbara Duncan, and brothers Jerry and Cecil Coley. She is survived by her children Marilyn McCauley (Michael), Major John R. Duncan Jr. (Lynn), Kay Duncan, Coley Duncan M.D. (Tara), Julia Davis (Keith), and her brother William Coley (Rita), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Here are Duncan’s funeral arrangements:

  • Visitation 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022 at Griffin Funeral Home, located on 600 Hwy. 139, Monroe, LA.
  • Visitation at 9:00 a.m., funeral at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 909 N. 33rd St. Monroe, LA.
  • Interment follows at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, LA.
  • Flowers may be sent to Griffin Funeral Home’s Main Office at 911 Warren Dr. in West Monroe, LA.

