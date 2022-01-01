Advertisement

Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots fired at a New Year’s Eve party in the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details were released during a Gulfport press conference surrounding the New Year’s Eve mass shooting that left multiple people dead.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said the shooting involved alcohol, drugs and assault weapons.

“When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it’s a recipe for disaster and last night again sadly this was proven factual,” said Ryle.

Police said more than 50 shots were fired last night from small handguns to assault rifles. Authorities said during the party, a fight broke out, leading to shots fired by multiple people.

Responding officers located six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries, and Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victims as 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport, and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis.

A fourth man is also in critical condition as of Saturday morning. Two other men and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Ryle expressed his frustration that people with information are not talking with police.

“I understand where they’re coming from they don’t want to be seen as snitches,” said Ryle. “But these are fathers, brothers, and sons who lost their lives or will be scarred for the rest of their lives.”

Ryle could not say what started the fight, or whether it was gang-related, but he did say Gulfport Police will have extra patrols in Gaston Point tonight and neighborhoods where the victims live in case of potential retaliation.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the accident is underway.
Train hits ATV in Ouachita Parish, killing rider
The teen met men on Snap Chat
Father finds teen daughter safe, warns parents of the dangers of social media
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

Louisiana Travel float
Louisiana float wins award at New Year’s Rose Parade
Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man...
Blytheville police investigate fatal shooting
Grambling State University sign.
GSU students required to provide proof of vaccination to register for Spring 2022 semester
LSU president William Tate IV has given instructors the option to teach remotely during the...
LSU president gives instructors option to teach remotely for spring semester’s first two weeks