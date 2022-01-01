Advertisement

LSU requires masks indoors for spring semester; other COVID protocols announced

LSU Campus
LSU Campus(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate IV released a letter on Saturday, Jan. 1, to students, faculty, and staff about the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place for the spring semester.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the accident is underway.
Train hits ATV in Ouachita Parish, killing rider
The teen met men on Snap Chat
Father finds teen daughter safe, warns parents of the dangers of social media
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
People move through the French Quarter area of New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP...
City, state officials urging NYE safety as thousands descend upon New Orleans
The Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the U.S.
Louisiana breaks daily COVID record for second day in a row
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID