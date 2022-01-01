Advertisement

GSU students required to provide proof of vaccination to register for Spring 2022 semester

Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University sign.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has released its COVID-19 guidelines for the Spring 2022 semester.

 Effective immediately, students must provide proof of vaccination to register for the Spring 2022 semester and all terms moving forward. - Grambling State University

The university listed two alternatives:

  • Documentation from a physician of medical contraindication for the vaccine
  • A written dissent for taking the vaccine

In addition, the university has encouraged faculty and staff members to get vaccinated or create a testing cadence.

View more information on GSU’s campus overview for the upcoming semester’s COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the accident is underway.
Train hits ATV in Ouachita Parish, killing rider
The teen met men on Snap Chat
Father finds teen daughter safe, warns parents of the dangers of social media
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

LSU president William Tate IV has given instructors the option to teach remotely during the...
LSU president gives instructors option to teach remotely for spring semester’s first two weeks
LSU Campus
LSU requires masks indoors for spring semester; other COVID protocols announced
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Helene Jane Duncan, longtime NELA resident.
Remembering longtime NELA resident Helene Jane Duncan