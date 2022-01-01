Advertisement

Blytheville police investigate fatal shooting

Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man...
Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man Friday, according to authorities.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man Friday, according to authorities.

Officers went to the 1900 block of West Chickasawba Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

Police found Eric Lane, 42, of Blytheville unresponsive, Police Chief Ross Thompson said.

Lane was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson said several witnesses and a person of interest, all of whom knew Lane, were detained and have been cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Region 8 News will have more details as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the accident is underway.
Train hits ATV in Ouachita Parish, killing rider
The teen met men on Snap Chat
Father finds teen daughter safe, warns parents of the dangers of social media
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
Louisiana Travel float
Louisiana float wins award at New Year’s Rose Parade
Grambling State University sign.
GSU students required to provide proof of vaccination to register for Spring 2022 semester
LSU president William Tate IV has given instructors the option to teach remotely during the...
LSU president gives instructors option to teach remotely for spring semester’s first two weeks