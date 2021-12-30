Train hits ATV in Ouachita Parish, killing rider

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says there’s been a fatal crash involving a train and an ATV.

They say it happened around 7:00 a.m. on December 30, 2021.

OPSO says deputies responded to an accident involving a Union Pacific train striking an ATV on the track just north of Stubbs-Vinson Road in Monroe.

The operator of the ATV was identified as Bryan Scott Abercrombie.

The investigation into the accident is underway.

