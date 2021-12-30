Advertisement

Someone is setting fire to dumpsters in Monroe

Monroe Dumpster Fire Investigation Suspect
Monroe Dumpster Fire Investigation Suspect
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Someone is setting fire to dumpsters in Monroe and authorities are asking for your help to find this person.

The City of Monroe released the following information Thursday afternoon:

The Monroe Fire Department is requesting assistance in identifying an arson suspect who set a fire on 12/25/2021 at two dumpsters located behind 2301 Louisville Avenue.

There were two other dumpster fires in the same area (Twin City Shopping Plaza) within the surrounding dates and we believe this may be the same person responsible.

On 12/29/2021, personnel also responded to fires set behind 2501 Newcombe Street and 1100 N. 19th Street. Investigators have reason to believe these fires may be connected.

Anyone with information concerning the fires, or who can identify the suspect in the photos, is encouraged to contact the Monroe Fire Department or Crimestoppers of North Delta.

Suspect in Monroe dumpster fire case.
Suspect in Monroe dumpster fire case.

