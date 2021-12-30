See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

(Gray News) – Did you know there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property across the country in coffers?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.

“There are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by governments and treasuries within the United States,” according to the NAUPA website.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

It’s free and easy to see if you have unclaimed cash in your state. Just make sure you are using your state’s official unclaimed property program, not a third-party service.

Click here to find your state’s official program website using the interactive map. You’ll want to check each state in which you’ve lived or done business.

You just fill in your name and can narrow the search with your city or zip code. From there, look for your name on the list, and you can claim any property that’s yours.

