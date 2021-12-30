No. 19 LSU opens SEC play at No. 13 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The No. 19 LSU women’s basketball team will face its biggest challenge of the season, so far, as they begin conference play on the road against Southeastern Conference rival No. 13 Georgia.

Tipoff at the Auburn Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and will be streamed on SEC Network + and the ESPN app. Matt Steward will be the play-by-play announcer and Mark Slonaker will be the color commentator for the telecast. Audio of the game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

CLICK HERE for the radio station in your area .

The two teams only met once last season. In that matchup, LSU defeated Georgia 60-52 in Athens on Jan. 28 under former head coach Nikki Fargas.

LSU would go on to finish the 2020-2021 season 9-13 and missed post-season play. Georgia finished the season 21-7 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

RELATED: No. 16 LSU men’s basketball faces first loss to No. 11 Auburn

Head coach Kim Mulkey, in her first year with the program, has led LSU to a 12-1 record, including an upset over No. 14 Iowa State in the Maravich Center on Dec. 2.

LSU has been on an eleven-game win streak after losing the second game of the season to Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 14. The Tigers will look to continue the streak Thursday night in Athens.

“Georgia, a very good team,” Mulkey said. “Very similar to us. Quickness on the perimeter. Athleticism. Older players. I think it’s going to be a typical SEC, good basketball game. I think it’s going to boil down to who makes the plays in the clutch, either defensively or offensively. In this league when you’re so similar and there’s very little difference between you, it usually boils down to somebody making a big play when the game’s on the line.”

RELATED: Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational

Georgia is limiting opponents to 34-percent shooting and 51.6 points this season.

Center Jenna Staiti leads the Bulldogs’ offense with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She also has consistently protected the rim with 30 blocks through 12 games. Staiti was the ESPN National Player of the Week on Dec. 21.

The Tigers have the 13th best shooting percentage in the country and are averaging 77.54 points per game. LSU has scored 70 points or more in all but two games this season.

Guards Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris are leading the Tigers on offense with an average of 17.2 and 13.7 points per game respectively. Pointer has had five games with 20 points or more and Morris has scored in double figures in 11 games.

RELATED: LSU targeting Louisiana talent to fill out 2022 class

Guard Jalin Cherry had a career game during LSU’s 83-47 blowout win over Samford on Monday, Dec. 27, scoring 22 points on 11-22 shooting.

“We’ve got four of the finest and quickest guards in the league,” Mulkey said.

The tough tests continue for LSU after Thursday night. The Tigers host No. 23 Texas on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, and No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 6, 2022.

LSU will face Georgia again this season at home on Feb. 10, 2022.

FUN FACT: LSU is currently one of nine schools (Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Tennesse, and Texas) ranked in both the men’s and women’s AP Top 25 polls .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.