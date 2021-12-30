Monroe Fire Department gives out COVID-19 home test kits

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department handed out 200 Binax Home COVID-19 test kits supplied by the Louisiana Department of Health. Many people came on Dec. 30 to get kits that have been in short supply nationwide.

“We want to try to get the kits to those people who really need to see if they test positive after a possible exposure to someone else,” said Monroe Fire Department Administrative Assistant Branson Moss.

Supply went fast once the word spread.

“It’s going very fast like hotcakes; soon as we can get them out, they’re going,” said Monroe Fire Department recruit Jared Trichel.

Kits were limited to one per person. Each kit contained two tests.

“If you believe that you might have been exposed to COVID, You’ve been around people who have tested positive; those are the folks that might want to come by and get a test kit,” said Moss.

“Everybody’s been super grateful so far that we’re doing this and helping out our community, and it just feels really good to help them out as well,” said Trichel.

By noon, all the test kits were gone. Officials are hoping there will be another shipment. There is no word on when or how much is coming in the future.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.