Father finds teen daughter safe, warns parents of the dangers of social media

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was searching for his 15-year-old missing daughter. He says this is the third time she has run away with men she met through Snap Chat. Bartley says his daughter was found safe around 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021. He says if guardians don’t monitor their child’s account, social media can be a parent’s worst nightmare.

Bartley says his daughter has been found but was missing since Monday. He says he received a tip that she was last seen near Little Bee Lane in Monroe around 11:00 Tuesday night. On Wednesday around noon, he was searching the woods near where she was spotted to find her.

“We all want to protect our kids as much as we can. Technology is such a dangerous game nowadays, and the phone she has was not one that we provided her. We’ve been down this road before,” said Anthony Bartley the Father of a runaway teen.

Bartley is encouraging parents to regularly monitor their child’s social media accounts. He believes this is the only way to protect them from online predators.

