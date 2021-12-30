Advertisement

Equipment damage led to thousands of power outages in Ouachita

This was the area affected by a Thursday morning power outage. (12/30/21)
This was the area affected by a Thursday morning power outage. (12/30/21)(Entergy)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Entergy crews have restored power to thousands of customers in Ouachita Parish.

Power went out around 9:37 a.m. Thursday morning. The outage was in the area between Cheniere Drew Road and Wallace Dean Road outside of West Monroe.

According to Entergy, the power outage was due to a critical piece of equipment being damaged. The cause of the damage is still being investigated.

More than 4,000 customers were without power.

Crews quickly worked to reroute power and power was restored for most customers just after 11 a.m.

