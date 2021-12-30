Advertisement

UPDATE: City of Monroe has given out all COVID self-test kits

LFCHD reports city’s highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases ever
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST
UPDATE: The City says “COVID-19 Self-Test kits have all been given out. Members of the Monroe Fire Department were able to give out 200 tests in less than two hours.”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says it is now distributing COVID self-test kits.

According to a news release, the City has received a shipment of COVID-19 self-test kits which they giving out.

“Beginning Thursday, December 30, members of the public who may have been exposed to the virus and wish to get tested may pick up a self-test kit at the Public Safety Center, located at 1810 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Monroe, LA 71202.

“Kits will be dispensed daily from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Citizens are asked to pull up to the cones at the front entrance of the Fire Administration building and someone will be out to dispense the kits.

“Each kit contains two tests. Only one kit per person will be dispensed.”

