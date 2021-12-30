Attempted murder suspect located on Desiard Street, Monroe PD says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has located the suspect in an attempted murder case.

Police say the department received a tip around 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, stating that Dewing Hickerson was in a hotel room in the 4200 block of Desiard Street.

According to a news release from MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, detectives and patrol officers came in contact with Hickerson at the hotel, and he attempted to flee out of a back window.

Fendall says Hickerson was taken into custody without injury or further incidents. Authorities conducted a search of the hotel room where they located narcotics.

Before Hickerson was captured, he was last seen on Dec. 21, 2021.

Hickerson was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder and all other charges.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.