Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The news conference will be held via Zoom and is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.

RELATED LINKS:

Baton Rouge Ochsner doctor explains what we know about the COVID-19 Omicron variant

LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge through Dec. 31

According to officials, the governor will be talking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Edwards will also be joined with medical professionals from across the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
Medical marijuana
Flower form of medical marijuana becoming legal in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Help Identify Suspect - (12-18-2021)
Monroe PD seeks assistance in identifying suspect accused of kidnapping
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

The Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the U.S.
Louisiana reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began
File Photo of Murphy Arts District.
El Dorado concert benefits the Special Olympics
Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
The missing/runaway teens were ages 14-16 and were found to be living in various motels and...
Operation Boo Dat: 30 arrested, 5 teens recovered in New Orleans area