El Dorado concert benefits the Special Olympics

File Photo of Murphy Arts District.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A concert that will benefit the Special Olympics is being held in El Dorado.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes will play Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

The band is described as ”a uniquely audience focused, highly-energized redesign of roots influences, creating relevant, enduring rock ‘n roll extensions of Stax, Motown, and Rhythm & Blues. Their rise to the southwest music scene began in a garage in 1984, when a group of “thirty-something” high school friends got together.”

Check out other events in the Murphy Arts District here.

Use the link below to purchase tickets.

