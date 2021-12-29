El Dorado concert benefits the Special Olympics

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A concert that will benefit the Special Olympics is being held in El Dorado.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes will play Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

The band is described as ”a uniquely audience focused, highly-energized redesign of roots influences, creating relevant, enduring rock ‘n roll extensions of Stax, Motown, and Rhythm & Blues. Their rise to the southwest music scene began in a garage in 1984, when a group of “thirty-something” high school friends got together.”

