3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Carers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge.

Authorities say the lions appear to be doing well. They are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

