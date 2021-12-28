Zoo Buddy: Great Horned Owl!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment we’re meeting Boubow, a Great Horned Owl at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

You can find them in most places throughout the United States.

“A really cool fact about him is that he has silent flight his wings are rounded and that makes it silent whenever he flies - also the little horns on the top of his head are actually just tufts of feathers and there’s not anything verified for what they actually are for, but a lot of research shows it might be to deter predators makes them look larger,” says zookeeper Katy Fortenberry.

They’re also very vocal animals.

“Male great horned owls are more vocal than the females and they are pretty amazing at night time,” explains Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo. “You know these guys are nocturnal so they kind of swoop in on their prey like Katie was saying and if things are moving in the forest where they’re there they will automatically be vocal, so a deer is walking by, a raccoon is walking by, he’s going to hoot it up […] and their hoot can be heard pretty far away.

Taylor says you can go up to him and ‘hoot’ and he might ‘hoot’ back at you.

Boubow was actually found on the zoo grounds.

“Yes he was actually found in one of our exhibits here where the Texas Longhorns are, the train rolls through there, and he fell out of the nest which was pretty high up in the tree - we couldn’t get him back up there, so we took him in, he was just a little pile of white feathers.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information.

